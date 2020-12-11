UAB doubles COVID-19 patients and could double again, will get 10,000+ vaccines

“We are in the midst of our darkest time locally here in this pandemic, and the opportunity to begin administering vaccines is a needed ray of hope,” said Sarah Nafziger, M.D., vice president of Clinical Support Services and professor in the Departments of Emergency Medicine and Neurology. “We are grateful to the Alabama Department of Public Health for providing us these vaccines and entrusting us to deliver them to those at the greatest risk — those currently in the health care settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients with COVID-19.”