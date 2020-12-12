Rain returns to Alabama tonight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A thick blanket of fog and low clouds covers most of central and south Alabama this morning. As the day progresses, the fog will slowly diminish, but the clouds hang tough.
Most of Sunday looks to stay dry, but a few showers are possible during the day. By Sunday evening into Sunday night, more widespread rain becomes likely as an area of low pressure moves across southern Mississippi and Alabama.
With this type of track, the heaviest rain and longest duration of rain will likely remain just to our north. There will still be showers and rain for most of us, and we can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder.
Some showers could be around early Monday morning, but the majority of Monday should be dry and much cooler in the 50s. Clouds will hang tough for most of the day.
Beyond that, a weak system will push across the Deep South Tuesday night into Wednesday. At most, we will see some light scattered showers from this. Many of us will probably stay dry and just see extra cloudiness.
One thing that is for certain - it will turn and stay much cooler beginning Monday.
