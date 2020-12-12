Troy falls to No. 13 Coastal Carolina 42-38

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans fell to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 42-38 Saturday in Troy.
The Trojans finished the day with 443 total yards of offense.
The Chanticleers were the first to strike. With over a minute into the starting quarter, running back CJ Marable ran the ball 59-yards for a touchdown.
With over eight minutes left in the first quarter, Coastal Carolina would strike again. Quarterback Grayson McCall connected with Marable for a 20-yard touchdown.
The Trojans would get on the scoreboard before the first quarter ended. With over four minutes left in the quarter, kicker Evan Legassey would make a 42-yard field goal.
The Chanticleers carried the lead 14-3 heading into the second quarter.
The Trojans began to pick up speed in the second quarter.
With over 12 minutes left to play in the quarter, Trojans running back Kimani Vidal ran the ball four-yards for a touchdown.
With over five-minutes left in the second quarter, the Trojans would add more points to the scoreboard when Legassey made a 28-yard field goal.
The Chanticleers were still in the lead 14-13.
However, it would take long for the Chanticleers to respond to the Trojans. They would respond with a touchdown with over a minute left.
As time ran out in the second quarter, Legassey would help the Trojans add more points to the scoreboard when he made a 23-yard field goal
The Chanticleers were in the lead 21-16 going into halftime.
Coastal Carolina would extend their lead. With over four minutes left in the third quarter, McCall found wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh for a six-yard touchdown.
But the Trojans would respond. Quarterback Gunnar Watson connected with wide receiver Reggie Todd for a 41-yard touchdown.
The Chanticleers still had the lead 28-23 heading into the final quarter.
Coastal Carolina would extend their lead in the fourth quarter when McCall ran two-yards for a touchdown.
The Trojans would answer back. With less than minutes left to play, Jamontez Woods ran the ball three-yards for a touchdown.
Troy wasn’t done just yet. With over a minute left to play, quarterback Jacob Free found wide receiver Tray Eafford for a six-yard touchdown. Free then connected with Khalil McClain for a two-point conversion.
Troy had the lead 38-35. But, Coastal Carolina wasn’t giving up. With 35 seconds left to play, McCall connected with Heiligh for a 23-yard touchdown.
In the end, the Chanticleers won 42-38.
Watson finished the game with 260 passing yards and one touchdown, but he was intercepted once. Free finished with 94 passing yards and one touchdown. However, he was intercepted once and sacked once.
The Chanticleers remain undefeated.
The Trojans are now 5-6 this season. They face the Louisiana–Monroe Warhawks at home Thursday.
