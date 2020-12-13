Auburn players react to firing of head football coach Gus Malzahn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - After Auburn fired head football coach Gus Malzahn Sunday, reactions from players have poured in.
“After evaluating the state of the Auburn football program, we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership. We appreciate everything that Gus did for the program over the last eight seasons. We will begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level,” Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Green said in a statement.
Malzahn wrapped up the 2020 season with the Tigers 6-4. During his eight years with the program, Malzahn compiled a 68-35 record including a 39-27 mark in Southeastern Conference play. He led the program to an SEC Championship and BCS National Championship appearance in his first season and an SEC West title in 2017.
Some of the players expressed their disappointment about the decision Sunday. Here are some of the reactions:
Auburn will pay Malzahn the remainder of his contract. A search for his replacement will begin immediately.
Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will serve as interim head coach.
