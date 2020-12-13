Late Medal of Honor recipient, Alabama native to receive hero’s send-off

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Late Stg. Major Bennie Adkins, a Medal of Honor recipient, will receive a hero’s send-off and final salute as his body is escorted to the airport in preparation for a burial service at Arlington National Cemetery.
Adkins died from complications from COVID-19 in April. He was 86.
According to a news release, Adkin’s body will be escorted Monday morning from Opelika to the Atlanta airport. His burial service will be held on Wednesday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will be supervising the escort, working with other Alabama and Georgia law enforcement and first-responders that are participating as an honor guard.
According to the Bennie Adkins Foundation’s website, Adkins served in the U.S. Army for more than 20 years. A majority of his time in the Army was spent in Special Forces (Green Berets).
He was deployed to Vietnam three times.
It was for heroic actions during his second deployment that Adkins would receive the nation’s highest and most prestigious personal military decoration.
In Sept. 2014, President Barack Obama awarded Adkins the Medal of Honor during a White House ceremony.
Adkins was an Opelika native.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.