Memphis, Florida Atlantic to face each other in Montgomery Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Memphis Tigers and the Florida Atlantic Owls are set to face each other in the Montgomery Bowl.
“We are thrilled that Memphis and Florida Atlantic will be joining us for the Montgomery Bowl,” Johnny Williams, executive director of the Montgomery Bowl said in a statement. “In an unusual and challenging year, we are grateful to ESPN Events, Montgomery County and the City of Montgomery to host two bowl games in three days at the Cramton Bowl. We are excited to be a part of this historic occasion.”
According to a news release from the Montgomery Bowl, the Tigers rank in the top 25 nationally in total offense, averaging 467.2 total yards per game, and passing offense, averaging 317.4 passing yards per game.
This will be Memphis 14th all-time bowl appearance, the Montgomery Bowl said. They are 5-8 all-time in bowl games.
Florida Atlantic leads Conference USA with 108.54 pass efficiency defense and 25 sacks this season, according to the Montgomery Bowl. The Owls ranked second in the league, averaging 175.8 in pass defense. This marks the Owls’ fifth bowl since 2007.
The Montgomery Bowl is set for Dec. 23rd at 6 p.m. at Crampton Bowl. It will be aired on ESPN.
