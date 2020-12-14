Alabama COVID cases, hospitalizations continue surge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The COVID-19 surge continues in Alabama both in terms of cases and hospitalizations.
Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed another 2,264 cases. with the seven-day average for new cases now at 3,343 per day.
Hospitalization rates continue climbing, as well. On Sunday, ADPH confirmed the state’s hospitals were treating at least 2,248 on Sunday, a new record. But the actual number was most likely higher because fewer hospitals (96 out of more than 100) reported their data over the weekend.
Sunday’s record quickly fell when ADPH confirmed 2,286 inpatients on Monday.
The state is putting out the call for critical care doctors and pulmonologists. An emergency rule allows doctors from out of state to practice in Alabama to help with the shortage. The state was forced to adopt this rule earlier in the pandemic also, but those licenses are now expired.
Over the weekend, ADPH reported 2,790 cases on Sunday, with no deaths, and 4,066 cases on Saturday, with 12 deaths.
For the week, Alabama saw a significant number of cases. In total, ADPH confirmed 25,252 positive tests. It took the state from March to June to accrue the same number of illnesses.
The week brought 170 deaths and the seven-day average for cases grew by 372, up from a growth of 274 the week prior.
This significant increase shows the wide margins of patients who are being admitted for the virus and the size of the state’s population who are critically ill.
The seven-day average for hospitalizations is now 2,177.
In Montgomery, there are at least 180 patients being treated in the area’s four primary hospitals. That includes a record 135 at Baptist Health’s three facilities, as of Monday, and 45 at Jackson Hospital, as of Friday.
The state has reported 297,895 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, 4,102 deaths, 28,146 hospitalizations and 174,805 presumed recoveries since the pandemic started in March.
