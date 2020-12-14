Autauga County schools going virtual through Christmas break

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Autauga County Schools Superintendent Spence Agee says the system has seen a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases of the last week. Therefore, all students will move to virtual learning starting at noon Wednesday through the Christmas break.
“The numbers almost doubled in our positive cases, on students and teachers. It didn’t quite double but it was significant. We continued to monitor the data until we felt like it was necessary to make changes, and with a significant increase in positives for students and employees, we had to make a decision for everybody’s safety,” said Agee.
Students will be able to choose between in-person and virtual learning when they return from Christmas break.
