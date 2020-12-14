Cold night, nice Tuesday before more rain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a mainly cloudy, blustery and chilly Monday, skies will clear a bit tonight. The wind will relax and temperatures will fall into the lower to middle 30s. Bundle up Tuesday morning!
After the chilly start, Tuesday will end nicely with partly cloudy skies and highs around 60 degrees.
It won’t last, though, as our next system is set to ramp up rain chances Tuesday night into Wednesday. Fortunately it looks like Wednesday will be dry after 11 a.m. as the system quickly departs and heads towards the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
That’s where a significant snowstorm is expected as our area of low pressure moves away and combines with additional energy to form a nor’easter.
The dry conditions will last through at least the first half of Saturday. By later in the day Saturday, it’s possible we see additional shower chances with yet another weak storm system.
That system is looking less impressive each time new data come in, so stay tuned for updated weekend rain chances!
Regarding temperatures, highs will be in the 50s to near 60 for the foreseeable future. Overnight lows will be in the 30s. Some could be in the upper 20s by Friday morning.
