Cold night, nice Tuesday before more rain

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will feature rain showers for all

Chilly and breezy today!
By Lee Southwick and Tyler Sebree | December 14, 2020 at 3:27 AM CST - Updated December 14 at 4:58 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a mainly cloudy, blustery and chilly Monday, skies will clear a bit tonight. The wind will relax and temperatures will fall into the lower to middle 30s. Bundle up Tuesday morning!

Partly cloudy and cold conditions for tonight.
Partly cloudy and cold conditions for tonight. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

After the chilly start, Tuesday will end nicely with partly cloudy skies and highs around 60 degrees.

It won’t last, though, as our next system is set to ramp up rain chances Tuesday night into Wednesday. Fortunately it looks like Wednesday will be dry after 11 a.m. as the system quickly departs and heads towards the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Sun and clouds for most with highs around 60 on Tuesday.
Sun and clouds for most with highs around 60 on Tuesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

That’s where a significant snowstorm is expected as our area of low pressure moves away and combines with additional energy to form a nor’easter.

The dry conditions will last through at least the first half of Saturday. By later in the day Saturday, it’s possible we see additional shower chances with yet another weak storm system.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be rainy.
Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be rainy. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

That system is looking less impressive each time new data come in, so stay tuned for updated weekend rain chances!

Regarding temperatures, highs will be in the 50s to near 60 for the foreseeable future. Overnight lows will be in the 30s. Some could be in the upper 20s by Friday morning.

Daily high temperatures.
Daily high temperatures. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.