Community to help Elmore County family who lost home to fire

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA)- Tragedy has hit an Elmore County family just two weeks before Christmas.
A fire destroyed the home of Amy Collier and her family on Friday. Three fire crews assisted in putting out the fire and multiple police officers responded to the scene.
“I know an officer was hurt trying to go in and find my son, and I just want to say thank you to all the first responders,” Collier said.
Sunday, Collier and her neighbor sifted through the ashes trying to save any precious items that remained.
The American Red Cross has provided shelter for the family and, since Friday, numerous churches and others have stepped in to help the family with food, clothes, and finding a new home.
“Elmore County EMA is actually only accepting gift cards right now where they are going to deliver it to the family as soon as they can,” said neighbor Amanda Logan.
Elmore County EMA also has other ways you can help the family on their Facebook page.
Donation drops off for the family are set up in Montgomery at the Shaw’s Garden Center from 8 a.m. till 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. till 1 p.m. on Saturday.
