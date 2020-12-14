Construction underway on Pike Road retail center

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - The COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped the development of a major project in Pike Road.
Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone says this is the first retail town center in Pike Road bringing multiple new businesses and a Publix.
“Having this identified visible town center with a main store like Publix is a real boost to the enthusiasm of the community,” Stone said.
One local business owner says that the Publix and other businesses coming to the Shops at Pike Road will allow the citizens the opportunity to invest in their own community.
“I’m excited about having a top-notch grocery store within walking distance,” said Anna Nguyen, owner of Nails Paradise.
Nguyen has been a business owner in Pike Road for 12 years and believes that this new development will be successful due to the loyalty of support from Pike Road citizens.
“I remember when I closed there were people who still sent me checks out of kindness and they would say this is a little something that might help you and your family and with your business, so I have to say that about Pike Road, and I love to be doing business in Pike Road,” Nguyen said.
Stone believes this development creates conversations that opens doors.
“Whether you’re a small business looking for a place to locate or another anchor store, we’re ready in Pike and that’s what’s exciting about what this means to our community,” Stone said.
The development is expected to be completed by spring 2021.
