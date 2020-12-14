Gus Malzahn breaks silence 1 day after Auburn fires him

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Gus Malzahn has broken his silence publicly for the first time since being fired Sunday after eight seasons as the head football coach of the Auburn Tigers.
Malzahn tweeted a message Monday afternoon addressed to “the Auburn family.”
In the statement, Malzahn said he was “incredibly thankful” to be part of the team for 11 years, eight as head coach. “It was as true honor to lead our program,” he said.
He thanked all the players he’s coached, as well as his coaching staff, and those involved in his hiring.
“You cannot be successful without great people around you,” he explained.
He closed his statement by thanking the Auburn Family and noting that the next head coach will “[inherit] a great group of young men that will give their all for Auburn.”
Malzahn wrapped up the 2020 season with the Tigers 6-4. In his eight years, he compiled a record of 68-35 (66 percent win rate), including a 39-27 mark (59 percent win rate) in Southeastern Conference play.
He led the program to an SEC Championship and BCS National Championship appearance in his first season and an SEC West title in 2017.
While Malzahn made no indication as to what his future plans include, Auburn will pay out the rest of his contract, estimated at around $24 million.
