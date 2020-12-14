Health Officials explain what is in the COVID-19 vaccine and how it will work

“The standard approach for developing, evaluating, and approving a vaccine is for there to be initial preclinical studies,” Kimberlin said. “Then, phase one trials. That is where you figure out what dose to use. Then, phase two and three trials is where you give it to usually 30,000, 40,000, and 50,000 people that enroll in the studies. You give about half of them the active vaccine. You give the other half a placebo and you see how many people get ill. Not ill from the vaccine, but that allows you to determine if the group that got the vaccine have very low levels of disease and the group that got the placebo get higher levels of vaccine, then that shows the vaccine protected against the disease.”