Armed bank robbery suspect arrested after shootout with Montgomery police

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bank robbery suspect has been arrested after fleeing the scene only to get into a shootout with a Montgomery police officer in a gas station parking lot nearby.
Montgomery police confirmed a robbery happened in the 300 block of Eastdale Road Circle.
MPD but does not identify businesses, as a matter of policy, but police were seen in the parking lot of the Regions Bank location in that area and a spokesperson for the bank has since confirmed a robbery did happen at that location.
MPD spokeswoman Capt. Saba Coleman said the robbery happened around 9:50 a.m. when a suspect came in the business, fired a gun, then demanded money. A Regions Bank spokesperson said no employees or customers were hurt.
Shortly after the robbery, Coleman said an officer confronted a suspect who then fired a weapon. The officer returned fire, striking the suspect.
Medics responded to the scene at the Mapco gas station on the other side of Atlanta Highway, across from the entrance to Eastdale Mall, and treated the man who reportedly fired at police.
While his name has not been released, the suspect is said to have suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The officer was not injured.
“You know, I spoke personally to store personnel where this happened is very upset,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey. ”The bank personnel is obviously very upset. You know it’s just horrible that someone this brazen, to commit this type of crime period, but this type of crime that in particular where there were so many people around.”
Multiple small, orange cones, possibly marking evidence, were seen in several areas, including on the hood of a police SUV.
Police also sent a drone up about 50 feet to look at the parking lot.
There are two parallel investigations taking place, one by the Montgomery Police Department and the other by the State Bureau of Investigation.
The suspect’s name and possible charges have not yet been released.
