High-speed Autauga County chase ends with arrest

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A chase through Autauga County has ended with the suspect crashing a stolen vehicle in a field, according to the Prattville Police Department.
Prattville police were initially alerted to the McDonald’s on South Memorial Drive Monday morning after the victim reported their vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot.
The suspect, since identified as Christian Cain Vinson, 25, of Clanton, fled the scene and led police on a high-speed chase across the county.
Prattville police, the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama State Troopers, ALEA Aviation, a DOC K-9 tracking team, and the Alabama Game and Fish Division took part in pursuing or arresting the suspect.
Police said Vinson eventually crashed the stolen vehicle in a field off County Road 40 before running into some nearby woods. That’s where ALEA’s aviation unit and DOC’s tracking dogs played a role in finding him.
Autauga County resident Brice Stultz said he had a front row seat for the chase’s end, near the Independence community, as the state trooper helicopter landed in a field on his property. Stultz shared a photo of the scene as police arrested Vinson and led him away.
Vinson now faces charges for probation violation, first-degree theft of property, and attempting to elude law enforcement.
He’s now being held in the Autauga County Metro Jail on bonds totaling $70,000. Other charges could be added, according to police.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.