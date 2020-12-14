15 hospitals to receive Alabama’s initial COVID-19 vaccine doses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The newly approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will soon be given to some of Alabama’s health care workers and long-term care residents.
Alabama’s initial allocation of 40,950 doses has begun arriving in the state. The Alabama Department of Public Health says the initial allocation will be received at three sites on Monday and 12 sites on Tuesday.
ADPH says the vaccine is being shipped to 15 pre-identified Alabama hospitals with ultracold storage capacity. State health officials say they will release the names of the 15 hospitals on Tuesday.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was allocated using a federal microplanning tool.
According to ADPH, current allocation for administration is 50% for hospital health care workers, 15% for EMS providers, 15% for physician offices, and 20% for other hospital staff not associated with the point of distribution.
ADPH is following Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendations regarding administration to persons in Phase 1a, currently identified as health care providers and residents of long-term care. Vaccine administration to persons in this first phase is expected to be administered within a day or days of receipt of shipment.
Health officials say long-term care residents will be vaccinated through the Federal Pharmacy Program in cooperation with large chain pharmacies.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses separated by 21 days. A recall system for second doses has been established.
Additional vaccine doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are expected at weekly intervals, and the second doses of the vaccine will be included in follow-up allocations. A recall system has been established to ensure follow-up doses.
According to ADPH, information on the Pfizer vaccine’s side effect profile indicated that some recipients had pain at the site of injection, headaches, fever, muscle aches and chills. These were seen more with the second dose than the first dose and were reported to resolve over one to two days.
Mechanisms are in place to monitor for vaccine side effects, officials say.
ADPH will follow information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention related to any potential adverse events from this vaccine as is done with other vaccines. Hospitals will also follow CDC/FDA/ADPH information as it is received.
ADPH does not plan to require COVID-19 vaccine, nor is anyone mandating immunization, but Alabama hospitals are encouraging staff most at risk for exposure staff to do so.
All entities providing COVID-19 vaccine are required to enroll in Alabama’s Immunization Patient Registry with Integrated Technology (ImmPRINT) for ordering, documentation and tracking of vaccine doses.
ADPH expects additional allocations of the Pfizer product in the coming days and weeks.
ADPH will provide vaccine updates on its website.
