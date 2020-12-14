Man charged in weekend Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect in connection to a weekend shooting.
Officers and medics responded to the 100 block of Eastern Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday. They said they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital.
A suspect, 34-year-old Cedric Williams, was taken into custody at the scene. He was charged with attempted murder.
Police did not release any other information.
