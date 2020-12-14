Troy football season completed after ULM game canceled

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Trojans will not get to play their football season finale against University of Louisiana Monroe.
ULM has canceled Thursday’s game due to the Warhawks not having enough players available. A statement from ULM says this is due to COVID-19 concerns within its football program.
This is the second time the game with ULM has been altered due to COVID-19 issues within the Warhawks’ program.
“We are extremely disappointed in the news that ULM will not have enough players available to play Thursday’s game,” Troy Athletics Director Brent Jones said in a statement. “I am very appreciative to ULM Athletics Director Scott McDonald and Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill for their open lines of communication in this process. My heart hurts for our student-athletes, coaches and staff who have worked tirelessly since they returned to campus in June with the intention of playing a full 12-game schedule. To our fans, thank you for your tremendous support all season long and for once again making The Vet an electric atmosphere each and every week.”
“The combination of positive COVID tests, contact tracing and injuries made it impossible to safely play the season finale at Troy,” sad ULM Athletics Director Scott McDonald. “Our No. 1 priority throughout this uniquely challenging season has been maintaining a safe environment for our student-athletes. I’m disappointed for the senior student-athletes from both schools, who won’t have the opportunity to close out their careers in the appropriate manner.”
Due to the cancellation, Troy’s season is now officially concluded, per Troy’s Sun Belt Conference record and the new bowl selection process determined by the conference prior to the start of the season.
