Troy football season completed after ULM game canceled

“We are extremely disappointed in the news that ULM will not have enough players available to play Thursday’s game,” Troy Athletics Director Brent Jones said in a statement. “I am very appreciative to ULM Athletics Director Scott McDonald and Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill for their open lines of communication in this process. My heart hurts for our student-athletes, coaches and staff who have worked tirelessly since they returned to campus in June with the intention of playing a full 12-game schedule. To our fans, thank you for your tremendous support all season long and for once again making The Vet an electric atmosphere each and every week.”