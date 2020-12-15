Alabama GOP chairwoman stepping down

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party is officially looking for a new chairperson.
Current Chairwoman Terry Lathan confirms she’s decided to step aside, saying it’s time to serve the party in other ways.
Lathan is currently the longest-serving chairperson of six years since 1985.
She cites reclaiming the U.S. Senate seat for the GOP, high Republican voter turnout, flipping over 100 Democratic seats to Republicans since 2015 as some of the party’s successes under her leadership.
Lathan will serve until the 2021 winter meeting in February.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.