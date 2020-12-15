Alabama tops 300,000 COVID-19 cases, breaks hospitalization record again

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama has topped 300,000 cases of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, 3,638 new cases were reported in the state, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The seven-day average for new daily cases in Alabama is 3,552.
Hospitalizations also continue to set records. According to ADPH, there were 2,353 inpatients with COVID-19 in hospitals across the state. Tuesday. The seven-day average is 2,222.
On Tuesday, Baptist Health reported having 142 inpatients at its three hospitals. That broke the record of 135 set Monday. The previous record of 127 was set in June.
Jackson Hospital reported having 55 COVID-19 inpatients Tuesday.
UAB Hospital in Birmingham was treating a record 161 patients Tuesday.
Montgomery County has the fourth highest number of total cases in the state behind Jefferson, Mobile and Madison counties.
