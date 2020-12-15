Auburn announces search firm, advisory group in effort to replace Malzahn

By WBRC Staff | December 15, 2020 at 12:26 PM CST - Updated December 15 at 1:17 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn Athletics has identified a search firm and advisory group to assist with the search for the program’s next head football coach

Director of Athletics Allen Greene announced Tuesday Parker Executive Search Firm from Atlanta will assist the eight-member advisory group.

The group includes Auburn University and Athletics Administration along with Auburn University alumni and football letterwinners.

Members of the advisory group include:

Allen Greene; Director of Athletics

Lieutenant General Ron Burgess; Executive Vice President, Auburn University

Dr. Beverly Marshall, Auburn Faculty Athletic Representative

Tim Jackson; Executive Associate AD, Auburn Athletics

Bo Jackson; Auburn Football Letterman, 1985 Heisman Trophy Winner

Quentin Riggins; Auburn Football Letterman, Auburn Board of Trustee

Randy Campbell; Auburn Football Letterman

Michelle McKenna; Chief Information Officer, National Football League

Auburn fired Gus Malzahn Sunday.

Monday afternoon Malzahn tweeted a message to the Auburn family.

