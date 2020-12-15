Biden tells Georgia he needs a Democratic Senate to govern

Speaking before Biden, Ossoff took on the matter most directly. “If Mitch McConnell controls the Senate, they’re going to try to do to Joe and Kamala just like they tried to do President Obama,” he said, alluding to McConnell’s years of blocking legislation and Obama’s court appointments. “They will block the COVID relief that we need. They will block the $15 minimum wage. They will block the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act that we need. They will block affordable health care. We can’t let that happen, Georgia.”