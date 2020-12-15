Dadeville bids final farewell to retired police chief

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Dadeville said goodbye Tuesday to its former police chief.
David Barbour died last week after a brief illness. He was 70 years old.
Barbour served with the Dadeville Police Department for 26 years and promoted to chief in 2012 before retiring last year. Barbour’s funeral was held at Alabama Funeral Home this morning between Camp Hill and Dadeville.
When he retired last year Barbour felt his greatest accomplishment as chief was modernizing the department’s computer network.
