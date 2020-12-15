EAMC receives COVID-19 vaccine shipment

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - East Alabama Medical Center was one of Alabama’s 15 hospitals to receive a shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
EAMC spokesman John Atkinson said they received the shipment Tuesday morning.
“After opening the container, the vaccines were placed in a sub-zero freezer at negative 80 degrees Celsius within three minutes as required,” Atkinson said in a news release.
After completing a second rehearsal, the first vaccines were given at around 1 p.m.
“Employees initially eligible for the vaccines include nurses, physicians and other employees who are in direct contact with patients during at least 25 percent of their workday,” said Atkinson. “We didn’t ask certain employees to go first; we just opened a phone line for scheduling and those who called first received the first time slots. There was a lot of excitement among those who got vaccinated today.”
Atkinson said EAMC is seeing its COVID-19 hospitalizations move upward. As of Tuesday morning, EAMC was treating 57 patients with COVID-19, marking the second straight day the hospital has been higher than its original peak of 54 in April, and just five short of its highest peak on July 22.
“There’s a lot of excitement over the vaccine distribution beginning in the United States, but we all have to remember that largescale distribution is still a few months away,” said Atkinson. “I say that because the vaccines do not address the current situation that hospitals find themselves in. Many are low on beds and more still are short of ICU beds.
“Vaccines are important for our long-term goal of ‘getting back to normal,’ but our short-term goal of reducing hospitalizations and deaths is best reached by compliance with mask-wearing, social distancing, and handwashing.”
Atkinson says the other preventive measure is to avoid large gatherings.
“Really, it’s a matter of avoiding, or at least managing, gatherings involving any number of people outside of your household. The holidays are here and family gatherings will undoubtedly occur. Handling those gatherings appropriately with the precautions mentioned is perhaps the single biggest factor in the coming weeks.”
Atkinson said the positivity rate has dropped a bit. He said EAMC tested 533 people at its COVID-19 testing site last week and 74 of them were positive. He said that equates to a 13.9% positivity rate, which is down from 15.8% the previous week.
Atkinson said the positivity rate on COVID-19 testing performed in the emergency department is a little higher with 18.8% testing positive over the past week.
