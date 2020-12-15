Hatcher wins Democratic primary runoff in Senate District 26 race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state Rep. Kirk Hatcher won Tuesday’s special Democratic primary runoff election for the state Senate’s District 26 seat.
Hatcher beat former state Rep. John Knight with about 74 percent of the vote. Hatcher got 3,961 votes while Knight got 1,374.
“We’re excited about this move to help our community to be better even better than it presently is,” Hatcher told supporters.
Hatcher was elected in 2018 to represent District 78 in the House and though only serving a short time as a representative, he believes that he is ready and capable to serve the people of District 26 in the Senate.
“As I have said to so many of our voters a vote for me is a vote for the future of this city and it’s not the simple language it’s a life of what we are doing to move things forward,” Hatcher added.
Hatcher believes a focus on education and economic development will provide greater opportunities in the future.
“I am convinced that if we get that right then we will start to see a decrease in crime,” Hatcher said. “We will find a way to have better health preventive options so that our people are tended to with wellbeing all those things are I think change when you work on those two major pieces.”
Hatcher will face Rep. William Greene in a special general election on March 2.
District 26 covers much of Montgomery County. The seat was vacated when former state Sen. David Burkette resigned and pleaded guilty to a campaign violation.
