1 killed, 1 injured in crash during Montgomery police chase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm there was a fatal wreck Tuesday afternoon during a police pursuit.
A police spokeswoman said officers tried to pull a vehicle over in the area of Herron Street around 4 p.m. Capt. Saba Coleman said the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.
Coleman said the suspect vehicle crashed into an unoccupied residence in the 2100 block of West Jeff Davis Avenue.
There were three occupants inside the vehicle. The driver received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Police did not release his identity but confirmed him to be an adult male.
An adult male passenger received life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Coleman said the third occupant was not injured and was taken into custody. Charges are pending.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.