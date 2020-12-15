Lane blocked on Old Carter Hill Road after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash has left part of Old Carter Hill Road blocked, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to MCSO, the crash happened in the 4300 block of Old Carter Hill Road which is near the area of Highway 82 in Pike Road. One lane is currently blocked by emergency vehicles.
It is unclear if anyone may be injured.
Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution, slow down or consider taking an alternate route.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.