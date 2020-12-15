Man dies after motorcycle crash in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Montgomery has died, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Gary Greeson, 62, died Saturday, MPD confirmed.
Greeson had been in the hospital since the single-vehicle crash on Dec. 6.
Investigators say he was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson southbound on Interstate 65 and was trying to exit the interstate at the Selma Highway exit when the Harley Davidson hit a sign. The crash happened around 10:15 a.m.
According to Montgomery police, Greeson’s death was the 26th traffic death in Montgomery this year.
