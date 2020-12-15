Man shot by police after allegedly robbing bank transferred to UAB

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man injured in a shooting with a Montgomery police officer Monday morning was transferred to UAB Hospital for medical treatment, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed Tuesday.
ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, which is standard in an officer-involved shooting case.
The incident happened at the MAPCO gas station on Atlanta Highway near Eastern Boulevard around 10 a.m. Monday. According to the Montgomery Police Department, the shooting happened after the man robbed a nearby business.
Montgomery police said the suspect went inside the business, fired a weapon, and demanded money.
MPD doesn’t release the names of businesses where crimes happen, but a Regions Bank spokesperson confirmed a robbery happened at the branch on Eastdale Circle. The spokesperson said no employees or customers were hurt.
Police say an MPD officer confronted the suspect after he fled the scene of the robbery.
The suspect fired at the officer, and the officer returned fire, according to MPD. The officer wasn’t injured.
MPD says the suspect suffered a gunshot wound that isn’t life-threatening.
