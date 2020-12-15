3 more state inmates die after testing positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed another three inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.
ADOC confirms 70-year-old Floyd Whiteside, 75-year-old Jack Wilson, and 88-year-old Herbert Atwell have died within the past two weeks.
Whiteside was serving a 20-year sentence for sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old out of Etowah County at Hamilton Aged and Infirmed. Wilson was serving a 20-year sentence for assault out of Cullman County at Bibb Correctional Facility. Atwell was serving a life sentence for murder out of Dale County at Hamilton Aged and Infirmed.
ADOC says there have been 1,060 total cases of COVID-19 in the inmate population. Ninety-four remain active.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.