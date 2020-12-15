Rain tonight into Wednesday, then it’s sunshine and cold

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a handful of us squeezed out some sunshine this afternoon, clouds are building back in from the west as a trough of low pressure pushes towards Alabama.
Those clouds will wind up producing showers and even widespread rain at times late tonight into Wednesday morning. The best chance of a steady rain comes between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. from west to east.
No severe weather or overly heavy rain are expected with this system.
The showers exit into Georgia by lunchtime at the latest, giving way to mainly cloudy skies, chilly temperatures and blustery conditions. Temps will likely not rise much between the morning and afternoon with highs likely capped at 53° or so.
The wind will relax and clouds will break apart Wednesday night as cold air pours into Alabama.
Morning lows will be in the frosty to even freezing categories Thursday morning through Saturday morning. As it looks now, Friday morning will be the coldest with temps easily in the upper 20s.
After a pair of mostly sunny and cool days to end the week, clouds return for the weekend ahead of our next area of low pressure. This one will bring a chance of showers Sunday into Sunday night.
It’s possible a few showers hang around into Monday morning, but nothing significant is expected.
Temperatures may try to return to the 60s heading into next week, which is above normal for this time of year. For reference, our average high temperature for December 15th is running at 59 degrees.
