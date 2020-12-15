Special runoff election Tuesday in Senate District 26 race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Tuesday will be a special primary election day for voters in Alabama Senate District 26, which includes Montgomery County.
“This is a big portion of Montgomery. So you’re you’re coming out east around the Dalraida area, you’re going out south towards the airport, you’re going out in northern parts of Montgomery, pretty much most of half of your east. Most of your southern portions of Montgomery County and a large part of Northern Montgomery fall in Senate District 26.” explained Montgomery Probate Judge JC Love.
Former state representative John Knight is facing current representative Kirk Hatcher to fill the vacated seat by David Burkette, who resigned and pleaded guilty to a campaign violation. The winner will face republican William Greene in the general election set for March 2, 2021.
“Being the chief election official for Montgomery County, my job is to inform the citizens of Montgomery County and trying to promote elections to get as many people as possible to go and participate in elections,” Judge Love said. “We just finished a presidential election back last November, and the presidential elections and national elections always get a lot of attention because those campaigns have the money and the amount of money on campaign ads and the National surrogates. But it’s really here on the state and local level when these offices have more effect on people’s day to day lives. So we really want people to get active and involved in voting for who’s president, US Senate, but also be equally as excited about voting in the state races state representative state Senate, and then your city council and Mayor and county commission races as well.”
As with other elections this year, voters will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing. The polls also provide personal protective equipment.
