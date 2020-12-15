Special runoff election Tuesday in Senate District 26 race

“Being the chief election official for Montgomery County, my job is to inform the citizens of Montgomery County and trying to promote elections to get as many people as possible to go and participate in elections,” Judge Love said. “We just finished a presidential election back last November, and the presidential elections and national elections always get a lot of attention because those campaigns have the money and the amount of money on campaign ads and the National surrogates. But it’s really here on the state and local level when these offices have more effect on people’s day to day lives. So we really want people to get active and involved in voting for who’s president, US Senate, but also be equally as excited about voting in the state races state representative state Senate, and then your city council and Mayor and county commission races as well.”