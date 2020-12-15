State alert issued for missing woman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A statewide missing person alert has been sent out for 38-year-old Michela Letitia Crawford.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Crawford may be suffering from a condition that could impair her judgement.
She was last seen in the Mt. Meigs Road area in Montgomery. She is a Black woman, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
She may be driving an orange 2020 Kia Soul with Alabama tag 3BJ9224.
Anyone who sees her is asked to contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2651 or call 911.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.