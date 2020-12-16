Alabama Court vacates death sentence for a Huntsville man charged with shooting death of his child

“Francis’s conviction for capital murder is affirmed. His sentence of death, however, is due to be vacated. Thus, this cause is remanded to the 32 CR-18-1090 circuit court for it to vacate Francis’s sentence of death and to fix the appellant’s sentence at the only sentence provided by law – life in prison without the possibility of parole. Due return should be filed in this court no later than 42 days from the date of this opinion.”