Alabama Court vacates death sentence for a Huntsville man charged with shooting death of his child

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In 2019 Lionel Francis was convicted of capital murder in the shooting death of his 20-month-old daughter.
He was originally facing the death penalty, but a new decision will change his sentence to life without parole.
According to court documents, the jury recommended that Francis be sentenced to death. The Madison Circuit Court accepted the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Francis to death.
Now the Alabama court of criminal appeals has vacated the death sentence, saying that for the death penalty to be applied, there must be evidence of an aggravating circumstance.
In this case, the aggravating circumstance provided was a previous conviction in North Dakota. However, the court ruled because it was a misdemeanor offense there, it couldn’t be used as aggravating circumstance for the death penalty here.
Documents show the case will now go back to Madison County Circuit Court in order to apply a new sentence, life without parole, within the next 42 days.
The conclusion the court’s decision is below:
“Francis’s conviction for capital murder is affirmed. His sentence of death, however, is due to be vacated. Thus, this cause is remanded to the 32 CR-18-1090 circuit court for it to vacate Francis’s sentence of death and to fix the appellant’s sentence at the only sentence provided by law – life in prison without the possibility of parole. Due return should be filed in this court no later than 42 days from the date of this opinion.”
