Alabama high school graduation rate climbs to 92 percent

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s high school graduation rate seems to be improving.
According to a report from the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama, or PARCA, last year, the state reported 92 percent of high school seniors graduated. That is two points than 2018′s graduation rate of 90 percent. It’s also a huge jump from 2011′s graduation rate of 72 percent.
This is the highest rate the state has ever reported.
PARCA says that 80 percent of the those students were “college and career ready.” That’s up from 2018 rate of 75 percent.
Alabama’s reported high school graduation rate from 2019 ranks seventh among states.
Over the past decade, PARCA reports that the state has seen a rise in its high school graduation rate from among the lowest in the country to among one of the highest.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic may have an effect on graduation rates in the state.
“The pandemic will undoubtedly lead to some erosion in immediate measures of educational progress, but it also affords an opportunity to focus measurement and goal setting on valuable ends,” PARCA said in its report.
