Alabama reports 4,107 COVID cases Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama reported another 4,107 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state’s seven-day average up to 3,636 per day as the virus rages on.
The state has confirmed 12,799 cases so far this week and 80 deaths.
The Alabama Department of Public Health is also reporting a number of backlogged cases.
Alabama began administering its first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, the day the state topped the 300,000 mark for cases of the pandemic.
As of Tuesday, Alabama’s hospitalization rate was again at a record high 2,353 inpatients.
