ASU implements new COVID-19 protections for sporting events

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University has unveiled a new plan to fight COVID-19 during athletic events.
The university has partnered with VariGuard to provide a new kind of hand sanitizer that the company says can last on surfaces and your hands for up to two hours. The company says during that time you cannot spread or pick up viruses from surfaces, including COVID-19.
University President Quinton Ross Jr. says that while ASU is the first college to receive the new equipment, he hopes that it will not be the last.
“And it’s something that everyone should consider, and I think the sooner that all of them embrace using this new technology, the quicker we get to some sense of normalcy during this time of COVID-19 and I think it’s the perfect time when you talk in terms of the vaccine that is now being transported all over the country,” said Ross.
In addition to the coronavirus the equipment presented Wednesday also protects against MRSA, E. coli and pneumonia.
