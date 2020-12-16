Businesses leaders urge Congress to pass virus aid for small businesses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Small business leaders are urging Congress to pass coronavirus aid quickly for small business owners.
“The longer Congress drags it out, if they don’t focus on Main Street businesses, then those businesses begin to lose hope,” said NFIB Alabama State Director Rosemary Elebash.
More than 70,000 Alabama business owners received loans through the Paycheck Protection Program.
A recent NFIB survey said said the majority of Paycheck Protection Program borrowers in the United States have spent their entire PPP loan. The survey said if eligible, 45% of small business owners would apply or re-apply for a second PPP loan and 33% would consider applying.
“Congress needs to work together for the survival of Main Street. Businesses make decisions on a daily basis, and Congress needs to make their decision this week to support America’s job creators,” she said.
While the vaccine arrivals brings hope, it still will take several more months before they are available to the general public.
“But in the meantime, businesses are trying to hang on,” Elebash said.
