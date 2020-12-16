Busy holiday season brings new USPS drivers, different vehicles

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You may notice your mail and packages being delivered by a different person in a different vehicle this holiday season.
According to the United States Postal Service, it may be a seasonal employee they’ve hired because the holidays are extremely busy, and they may be driving a normal vehicle, not the iconic USPS delivery truck.
“Yes, this is normal procedure,” explained USPS spokeswoman Debbie Fetterly. “Every holiday season, USPS rents additional vehicles to help deliver the increase in package volume. This is happening in Montgomery and the surrounding area.”
Online shopping is growing bigger each year, and so are the number of packages being delivered.
We are experiencing an unprecedented volume of holiday packages due to the pandemic,” Fetterly said, “Many more customers are shopping online than in previous years. We have hired seasonal employees and have shifted some career employees to locations where needed.”
