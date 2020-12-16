2 charged with shooting into occupied building in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged two people with shooting into an occupied dwelling and theft of property.
A police spokeswoman says the incident happened in the 3500 block of Bridlewood Drive at about 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 29.
Routez Lloyd, 22, and Sophia Ferrari, 19, were both identified as the suspects. They were taken into custody by the United States Marshals Task Force on Wednesday.
They were placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.