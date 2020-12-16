Doctors: Fewer flu cases this year, but vaccine is still important

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -It’s not too late to get the flu vaccine. In fact, doctors say it may be more important this year than ever.
“Flu is still a concern, especially in the mix of COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Vikas Gupta with Baptist Health. “I would say this season flu vaccine is much more important than in the years past because already in the midst of the pandemic, healthcare, the resources, the shortages, yes, we can accommodate more patients. And we’ll take care of our patients anywhere in any setting. But to overwhelm the entire healthcare system only makes matters worse. "
The flu this season is not as widespread as normal.
“This year, we have not seen as many cases of flu as compared to years past. And maybe it is because of, you know, masking, maybe it’s because of social distancing. Maybe it’s because of less people going out. And everyone being cautious about COVID-19,” Dr. Gupta said, emphasizing the flu vaccine and the need for it must be recognized.
“People have to realize the importance of flu vaccine, they have to realize the importance of going and seeing their primary care doctors and getting tested for flu as well as COVID-19 If they have symptoms, and especially the respiratory symptoms,” said Dr. Gupta. “It’s very difficult to clinically distinguish between the COVID-19 symptoms and the flu symptoms. "
Call Baptist Health’s Coronavirus and Flu Clinic to assess if you are a candidate for a Covid-19 or flu test (334) 747 0150.
