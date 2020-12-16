Doctors: Fewer flu cases this year, but vaccine is still important

“Flu is still a concern, especially in the mix of COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Vikas Gupta with Baptist Health. “I would say this season flu vaccine is much more important than in the years past because already in the midst of the pandemic, healthcare, the resources, the shortages, yes, we can accommodate more patients. And we’ll take care of our patients anywhere in any setting. But to overwhelm the entire healthcare system only makes matters worse. "