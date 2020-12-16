Early civil rights supporter Jean Graetz dies in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An early white supporter of equal rights for Black people in Alabama at the start of the civil rights movement has died.
A family spokesman says Jean Graetz died early Wednesday at her home in Montgomery.
Recently diagnosed with lung cancer, Graetz died at home less than three months after the death of husband Robert Graetz.
He was the only white minister to openly support the Montgomery bus boycott, which began in December 1955.
Family spokesman Ken Mullinax says the couple were full partners in supporting the civil rights movement.
