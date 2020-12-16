First COVID-19 vaccines administered at Baptist South in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were administered to Baptist Health providers Wednesday morning.
Pulmonologist Dr. David Thrasher, registered nurse Jared Knighting and lab team member Amy Bohannon were the first three to receive the vaccine at Baptist South Medical Center.
Thrasher sounded the alarm early in the pandemic and warned Montgomery residents to take the virus seriously.
Knighting works in the emergency department and said it was important to him to take a lead on this effort and show minority communities the vaccine is safe and effective.
Bohannon had no reservations about rolling up her sleeve to receive the vaccine and said she’s relieved to know she will be protected.
According to Baptist Health, the goal was to administer 30 vaccines by the end of the day Wednesday.
Baptist South is one of 15 hospitals selected to receive the initial shipment in Alabama.
Baptist received nearly 4000 doses Tuesday morning. This first phase of vaccines is reserved for frontline health providers in the region.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.