Former WSFA sports director, longtime congressman dies at 94

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Earl Hutto, the second man to hold the position of WSFA sports director has died, according to Florida media reports.
Hutto, who worked for WSFA from 1961-63, died Monday, according to Panama City’s WJHG-TV. He was 94.
The Midland City native was born into poverty in rural Dale County in 1926 but became the first member of his family to graduate from high school and college (Troy University).
He first worked in radio in Dothan, then moved into television as the first sports director at WEAR-TV in Pensacola. He then moved to Montgomery to replace WSFA’s first sports director and to host the Auburn Football Review.
Hutto left Montgomery in 1963 for the Florida panhandle where he ultimately got into politics. He served in Florida’s legislature from 1972-1979 before making the jump to the federal level with eight terms in Congress from 1979-1995.
Hutto is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy, as well as two daughters, a granddaughter, and a great-grandchild who is expected in 2021.
