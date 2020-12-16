Hope Hull man charged with shooting into house, vehicle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police have charged a Hope Hull man after a Montgomery home and vehicle were damaged by gunfire.
According to Montgomery police, Lareal Murray, 29, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.
Capt. Saba Coleman says the charges are related to an incident that happened on Dec. 8 around 11:50 a.m. in the 3500 block of Princeton Road.
Murray was identified as the suspect, taken into custody on Tuesday and charged.
