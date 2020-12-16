Mobile man charged with murder in Auburn vehicle crash that left one person dead

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Mobile man was arrested in Auburn Monday for murder.
Fabian Smith, 43, is charged with felony murder.
His arrest stems from an investigation that began August 20, 2020 when Auburn police responded to a traffic crash in the 1600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway. One of the drivers in the crash died from their injuries.
The investigation determined that Smith was the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash and was impaired when the crash happened. Police say Smith engaged in reckless conduct that caused the victim’s death.
Smith was transported to the Lee County Jail where he was held on a $150,000 bond. The case remains under investigation by Auburn police.
