Mom who lost her son tries to change Alabama’s workers’ comp law

“He went down and he came up from the tank saying ‘it smells funny, it smells funny,” Connie says. “But they kept telling him ‘go on back down, it’s fine, go on back down.’ As a 20 year old, you’re going to do that because you don’t want to lose your job and you’ve been raised - if the boss tells you to do it, you’ve gotta do it. So he did, and never came out of it. It was over an hour before they found my son in the tank passed out.”