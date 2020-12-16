Montgomery County commissioner donates $10K to CrimeStoppers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Commissioner Ronda Walker announced a $10,000 donation to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers on Wednesday that comes out of her discretionary funds.
The donation is a joint effort between the Montgomery County Commission, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montgomery Police Department. The goal is to reduce crime and encourage residents to help law enforcement by calling in tips.
“My constituents are hard-working, middle class people who want nothing more than to go about their day without the threat of a bullet coming through their home as they sleep at night. They are scared and they want something done. It’s time the criminals feel some of the fear our residents do,” Walker said in a statement.
The donation will go to CrimeStoppers’ reward program. Law enforcement encourages citizens to call in information on wanted suspects, youths with guns, and/or unsolved crimes. Tips that lead to arrests or confiscations of an illegal firearm can lead to rewards for the callers.
‘You have a role in this as well. When you see something, say something. If you know someone who has an outstanding warrant against them, someone carrying an illegal firearm, someone who committed a crime, please call CrimeStoppers with good information and you will get cash,” Walker said.
The commission and CrimeStoppers encourage to download the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office app to view a list of outstanding warrants, the P3 tips app to anonymously send information to law enforcement, and the Neighbors by Ring app to help law enforcement build safer neighborhoods.
Anyone with information regarding a crime or potential crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or call 911.
