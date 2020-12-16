Montgomery police charge suspect in November robberies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in two November robbery cases.
Marcus Brown, 27, is facing two counts of robbery first degree.
Capt. Saba Coleman says the first robbery happened on Nov. 26 around 4:55 a.m. in the 3600 block of Gas Light Curve. The second happened on Nov. 29 around 7:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Happiness Avenue.
Brown was identified as the suspect in both robberies and was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Task Force on Tuesday.
