Montgomery warming center opens Thursday, Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery EMA and the City of Montgomery will open a warming center as temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing Thursday and Friday.
The warming center, located at the Montgomery Therapeutic Recreation Center (TRC), 604 Augusta Avenue, will be open on both Thursday and Friday starting at 4 p.m. each day.
Masks, cots and warm blankets will be provided for anyone in need of shelter from freezing temperatures. No photo identification is required.
Those who have prescription medications will need to remember to bring them. Pets are welcomed as long as they are in a carrier.
Montgomery Fire/Rescue will provide sanitation services at the TRC to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Questions or concerns can be directed to the Emergency Operations Center at (334) 625-4181.
